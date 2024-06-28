Carney: Zach Azzanni Is The Perfect Coach For Steelers’ WR Room

It’s been a while since the Pittsburgh Steelers have had stability in the coaching position for wide receivers. You’d have to go back to 2013-17 when the great Richard Mann held down the role, helping develop some impressive talent for the Black and Gold in that span.

Since then, the Steelers have cycled through Darryl Drake, who unexpectedly died in training camp ahead of the 2019 season, Ray Sherman, Ike Hilliard, and Frisman Jackson. Lost in that span for the Steelers at the receiver position from a coaching perspective has been accountability, tough love, and a true focus on the fundamentals.

The Steelers, with the hiring of Zach Azzanni this offseason, seem to have corrected those issues.

It’s still very early in the process ahead of the 2024 season, but so far, the early returns on Azzanni are quite positive for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taking over for Frisman Jackson, Azzanni has inherited a young but experienced receiver room, though it has more questions than answers this year. While he has a blossoming star in George Pickens in the fold, there is a lot of work and development to be done behind Pickens.

Zach Azzanni is up to the task, jumping head-first into the mix. He brings a demanding style to the table in Pittsburgh, earning respect quickly from some of the younger receivers like Calvin Austin III and rookie Roman Wilson.

He’s just 47 years old, but he’s been coaching wide receivers in the NFL and the collegiate level for 26 years. He has experience in abundance, and based on comments from previous receivers he’s worked with, he’s a demanding, no-nonsense coach who focuses on the little things day after day, upholding a standard at the position.

One such receiver that spoke highly of Azzanni after their time together was former Steelers and Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Initially, in their time in Denver, Sanders and Azzanni butted heads as two head-strong people. But eventually, that relationship flourished as Azzanni helped get the best out of Sanders.

“It’s changed a lot,” Sanders said of his relationship with Zach Azzanni to The Athletic in August 2019. “Obviously, last year we butted heads, him coming from the college ranks to the NFL and how he wanted his meetings to run. But really, it’s about trying to win. You got two guys who are really the same type of guys, so we found a way to make it work. And when I say that, I don’t mean it in a light way of saying that we only work together because we have to; I really have a fond love for him.

“A lot of people don’t know, but coach is not going to be at practice the next two days because his mother just passed away. I feel for him. He walked off the field today, and I almost wanted to cry. That’s the type of love I have for him. I got a lot of love for him. The guy made me a better player last year. He made me refocus and revamp, and I’m forever thankful for that.”

After a strong run in Denver as the receivers coach for the Broncos and then a stop with the New York Jets, Azzanni is tasked with getting the most out of the receiver room in Pittsburgh in 2024 under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. While there are questions about not having a WR2 behind Pickens and largely having just a bunch of seemingly random parts in the room, Azzanni’s enthusiasm, demanding style of coaching, and overall energy are shining this offseason, especially coming out of OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Wilson said that Zach Azzanni is on him from a coaching style, and he really appreciates that. Austin has said that Azzanni is very demanding in a good way, which brings out the best in the receiver room, as he does not accept mediocrity. Azzanni has an acronym that he lives by as a coach: R.D.A.

It means: Ruthless, Decisive, Aggressive. That’s what he expects from his receivers, period. It’s also what he brings to the table as a coach.

So far, Azzanni is the exact type of coach this Steelers receiver room needed, one that is experienced as they come in the NFL. With that track record, he has the ability to be demanding and very hard on players. However, he also has that personal side he can connect with.

Too often in recent years, the Steelers’ receiver room hasn’t had that authoritative figure, one who brings a demanding style, holds people accountable, and will do whatever it takes to get the most out of individual talent.

Zach Azzanni’s track record speaks for itself. That tough love he brings speaks for itself, too. He’s a butt kicker on an offense that aims to be the butt kicker.

It’s a perfect match on paper. Azzanni appears off to a very strong start for the Steelers, which is incredibly encouraging.