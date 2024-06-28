Can Steelers Fix Justin Fields’ Accuracy Problems?

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers fix Justin Fields’ accuracy problems?

Nobody has accused QB Justin Fields of being one of the sharpest quarterbacks in the game. While he is a phenomenal athlete, he still has a long way to go in some of the fundamental areas. To deny that he is a legitimate quarterback is taking it much too far, yet his inconsistency is concerning. His issues long predate his acquisition by the Pittsburgh Steelers—but can they improve his accuracy?

As we have heard from multiple beat writers this offseason, Justin Fields looked the way we expected this offseason. His athleticism jumps out at you, and he can make some exceptional throws. But he will miss the side of the barn on two of his next three throws.

Accuracy isn’t the only issue he has to work on, but it is arguably the biggest. One suspects the Steelers are already working on it, breaking down his technique and fundamentals. We can reasonably assume that he experienced some growing pains working through that, unlearning some of his old habits.

But conventional wisdom suggests that improving accuracy is one of the hardest things for a quarterback in the NFL. Generally speaking, you’re either accurate when you come into the league already or you never develop that. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is a rare exception of a quarterback who significantly improved his accuracy.

On average, Justin Fields has probably attempted a higher percentage of low-percentage throws than most quarterbacks. That only partially explains the issue, though, as anybody’s eyes can tell them by watching him play.

He will make some dagger throws, but the concern is not his talent—rather, it’s his consistency. That’s what accuracy is about. Maybe Fields will throw a dime down the seam once, but will he do it again the next time?

In the past, he has not. But can the Steelers coaches get Fields to a point where he hits that throw more often than not? Or is his erratic passing simply a part of the package deal that comes with the upsides of his talent?

The Steelers’ 2024 season is approaching, following another disappointing year that culminated in a playoff loss. The only change-up in the annual formula lately is whether they miss the playoffs altogether. They have had a long offseason since the Buffalo Bills stamped them out of their misery back in January.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Does Russell Wilson make them a Super Bowl-caliber team, or are they wasting a year? How will the team continue to address the depth chart?

The Steelers are past free agency and the draft and their roster for the 2024 season is coming into focus. They made numerous moves through signings and trade—and release. More than usual, they seemed comfortable creating holes, confident they can fill them. Now that we have so many pieces of the puzzle, however, we merely have a new set of questions to ask.