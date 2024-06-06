Cameron Sutton Has ‘No Expectations’ For Potential Role In Steelers’ Defense

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Cameron Sutton knows he is on his second chance. Facing legal hurdles following a domestic violence arrest, he lost his lucrative job with the Detroit Lions. Now he is back in Pittsburgh, the Steelers willing to give him this opportunity. And he is not taking it for granted or taking anything as a given.

“No expectations. Come in here and grind, come here and do everything that I can to give myself opportunities. We’re all about competitiveness”, Sutton said while speaking to reporters yesterday, via the team’s website. “Other guys have obviously been in camp so far, so make sure they understand the defense. I’m kind of missing on the back end of that because [there’s] just a little turnover. But for the most [part], still the same scheme-wise and things like that”.

The Steelers selected Cameron Sutton in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the next six seasons here in a variety of roles, ultimately ascending into a full-time starter. That earned him a big-money deal in free agency last year, which he squandered through his alleged off-field behavior. Now instead of making eight figures, he is competing for a roster spot and potential role on defense.

Luckily for him, the Steelers are in need of a nickel defender to play in the slot right now. Sutton has considerable experience playing in the slot even though he ultimately pushed outside over time. Most of his work early in his career came in the slot, so at least talent-wise, he is the most qualified candidate.

But he knows he is in a position in which he can’t make any kind of assumptions about what lies ahead of him. For starters, he is likely facing a suspension. The Steelers obviously knew this when they signed him and likely know more about the context of the events than any other team given their history with Sutton. That doesn’t mean they won’t release him at any moment, though, if he isn’t working out.

While he struggled in Detroit’s system, he fit what the Steelers were doing. He might not fit quite as well with what they’re trying to do with Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson now. But Sutton might actually be better off playing in the slot, so things may work out on the football field. His cerebral approach to the game would serve him well there.

“We’re all about being on the same string out there on the field, making sure our communication is good across the board,” Sutton said, who always prioritized knowing what everybody else is doing. “I’m just ready to continue to be that spirit, continue to be that light for these guys”.

Sutton is the most experienced member of the secondary in terms of years, snaps, and service in Pittsburgh. The defense hasn’t changed a great deal since he last played here in 2022, so there is plenty others can learn from him, including Porter and the new veteran, Jackson.