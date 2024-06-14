Cameron Heyward Accepting ‘Reality’ That He Could Play Elsewhere In 2025

Though he’s said multiple times that he wants to finish his career as a one-helmet guy with the Pittsburgh Steelers, veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward knows the reality of the NFL business as he enters the final year of his contract.

Heyward, who skipped part of voluntary Organized Team Activities this offseason as he searches for a contract extension entering his age-35 season, told The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly that he knows the reality of the NFL, and is accepting the reality that he could be playing elsewhere in 2025.

“I have talked to my wife (Allie), and we know the reality, and we have had those talks, and she said it could be fun to play somewhere else,” Heyward said to Kaboly. “If that is what is needed to be done, then so be it.

“But I am still enjoying the ride here this year.”

Cam Heyward warming to idea of ending career elsewhere: ‘We know the reality’ https://t.co/WDupS2YAhZ — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) June 14, 2024

This is all part of Heyward sending a message through the media, but that is still rather jarring to read from the veteran defensive lineman.

Coming off an injury-filled season that saw his production decline sharply while missing six games on Injured Reserve, Heyward still believes he’s a top-five player along the interior defensive line. He wants to be accommodated as such moving forward, eyeing playing three more seasons.

“I don’t even know which way to even lean. We will see what happens. But I can assure you this: I will be playing in 2025, I will tell you that,” Heyward said regarding his future, according to Kaboly.

Without Heyward in the lineup last season, the Steelers really struggled to stop the run. Though Pittsburgh went 4-2 in games without Heyward, the run defense was a mess, making life rather hard defensively.

Once Heyward returned though, the Steelers took a significant jump from a run defense standpoint. Even with Heyward not being his usually dominant self, his presence alone was a factor. He’ll be back for the 2024 season and should be fully healthy following offseason surgery.

If he’s fully healthy and can get back to his usual dominant self, look out. He showed flashes of it in the Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, which was rather encouraging.

But it’s also important to acknowledge the fact that he’s 35 years old and plays a very demanding position physically along the defensive line. Though he has shown no signs of slowing down outside of the injury last season, that’s a big leap of faith for a team to take, giving a guy a three-year extension at the price tag Heyward is seeking.

Ultimately, Heyward wants a deal that is fair and shows him the respect he’s earned. There is nothing wrong with that. He sat out two weeks of voluntary organized team activities. Teammates and coaches didn’t think it was a big deal, nor should they.

Heyward wasn’t just sitting around at home getting out of shape. He was still putting in the work on his own and has a sizable chip on his shoulder entering the 2024 season after struggling with injuries in 2023, leading to doubt from some in the local media and quite a few in the fan base.

Some believe that an extension between Heyward and the Steelers will get done before training camp. Others think that the Steelers will just let it ride for the 2024 season and move on after that, much like they have in the past with franchise pillars like Troy Polamalu and Hines Ward.

That’s the reality of the NFL and the business side of things when it comes to player and teams. It’s still a jarring reality though, one that is hard to envision with Heyward, a guy who means so much on and off the field to the franchise.