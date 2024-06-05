Cam Sutton Practices Wednesday, Wears No. 20 Jersey

Immediately after being signed, CB Cam Sutton jumped into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Wednesday practice. Inked to a one-year deal for the reported veteran minimum, Sutton is beginning his second stint with the team. The PPG’s Brian Batko shared this clip of Sutton on the field during the team’s OTA session. He’s also brought back the No. 20 jersey he wore throughout the first six years of his NFL career. He wore No. 1 last season with the Detroit Lions.

Cam Sutton, signed this morning, already in his old No. 20 and practicing today at Steelers OTAs. pic.twitter.com/k15OWYxQ7v — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 5, 2024

Sutton left the Steelers during the 2023 offseason, cashing in with a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions. But his time with his new team was a difficult one.

Per Pro Football Reference, he allowed a 112.3 QB rating, his worst since his rookie season. And opposing quarterbacks completed more than two-thirds of their passes thrown his way. It’s a stark contrast to the solid 2022 campaign he put together in Pittsburgh, allowing just a 65.3 QB rating against and sub-50 percent completion rate as he displayed versatility to play all over the secondary.

Sutton was charged with domestic battery after allegedly strangling a woman. With a warrant out for his arrest, he evaded police for three weeks before turning himself in. His felony charge was reduced to a misdemeanor for domestic battery. In mid-April, he began a pre-trial diversion program. As part of its conditions, he’s not allowed to have contact with the victim or own firearms, and he had to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Sutton could be subject to league discipline and face a suspension. It’s unclear when the NFL could levy a punishment and for how long but it could be up to six games. From a football standpoint, Sutton will bolster the Steelers’ secondary as a likely starting slot corner who can play safety in sub-packages. He’s also experienced on the outside and could serve as depth behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson.