‘Buy Some Chase Claypool Stock:’ New Bills WR Called Most Consistent In Camp

The Buffalo Bills might be WR Chase Claypool’s last chance. He seems to be making the most of it. Bouncing around to his third team since the Pittsburgh Steelers traded him 18 months ago, Claypool is reportedly turning heads during the Buffalo’s OTAs.

According to Bills beat writer Matt Parrino, Claypool has stood out during the first few weeks of practice as he looks to capture a roster spot and restart a once-promising career.

“Claypool has been the Bills’ most consistent receiver during OTAs and is setting the stage for what should be a run at the 53-man roster,” Parrino wrote under a ‘Buy Some Chase Claypool Stock’ headline. “He made the most explosive play of the day, catching a deep bomb from backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky during 11-on-11.”

Trubisky to Claypool. A headline Pittsburgh hoped to create in 2022. Instead, it’s happening in Buffalo in 2024.

The Steelers traded Claypool to the Chicago Bears in November 2022. A steal of a deal, Claypool was unproductive and unhappy with his new team, failing to even play out the last 1.5 years left of his rookie contract. Catching just 18 passes in 10 games, the Bears shipped him to the Miami Dolphins ahead of last year’s trade deadline. A reserve who struggled to dress, Claypool caught only four games while committing costly penalties.

Floating in free agency to begin the year, Claypool’s NFL career looked paused. The CFL swooped in to claim his Canadian rights. But the Bills inked him to a deal in early May, giving him a spring and summer look.

Of course, Chase Claypool impressing in this environment isn’t a shock. Physically, he’s always had the tools. Big, fast, athletic overall. The issue is playing to that size when the pads come on, being mature, and making good decisions. Claypool still has a tough path to making the roster with Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, and Khalil Shakir all roster locks ahead of him. There’s also special teams and blocker Mack Hollins, who likely sticks on the roster. Claypool may battle Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the situational deep threat to capture one of the final roster spots.