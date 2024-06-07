Buy Or Sell: Steelers Will Get Minkah Fitzpatrick Back To Playing ‘Minkah Ball’ This Year

Buy Or Sell: The Steelers will get Minkah Fitzpatrick back to playing ‘Minkah Ball’ this year.

Explanation: The Steelers didn’t get too many “splash” plays from Minkah Fitzpatrick last year—or arguably any at all. The former All-Pro had zero interceptions, zero forced fumbles, zero sacks, zero takeaways. Though he somehow made the Pro Bowl, this was not the “Minkah Ball” that made him one of the highest-paid defensive backs in NFL history.

Buy:

The only thing that kept Minkah Fitzpatrick from playing up to his usual level was his health. He dealt with injuries throughout the season, as early as Week 2. In all, he missed seven full games and stretches of three others.

But he doesn’t have a history of injury at all. Fitzpatrick probably missed about 10 snaps during his first four seasons with the Steelers combined. The 2023 season was a significant aberration, but many seem to forget what players were like before an injury.

Fitzpatrick will remind those people, and he is better prepared this year. He arguably has a better safety partner in DeShon Elliott, with Joey Porter Jr. now established at cornerback. The safeties did a lot of covering for Patrick Peterson last year as well, and the inside linebacker room was in shambles.

Sell:

It’s true that Fitzpatrick suffered an injury in Week 2 and missed time that game, but he came back to play the next week. He was largely healthy, or healthy enough, the first half of the season, but lacked the ability to impact games. He even dropped an interception, as I recall.

The odds suggest he will make a couple plays this year, but will he be a difference-maker? Or will he be just a good starting free safety? Well before this past year, there have been plenty of games during which he looked ordinary. They go back and forth between talking about moving him around to make plays and keeping him put. Whatever they’re doing while he’s not making plays, he wants to do the opposite. Maybe Fitzpatrick is just an above-average player and not a superstar.

