Buy Or Sell: Steelers Must Break In-Season No-Negotiation Policy If Russell Wilson Balls Out

Buy Or Sell: The Pittsburgh Steelers need to break their in-season non-negotiation precedent if Russell Wilson balls out.

Explanation: Steelers general manager Omar Khan recently soft-committed to upholding the Steelers’ policy on in-season contract negotiations. For decades, they have refused to negotiate contracts once the season begins to avoid distractions. With Russell Wilson, and for that matter Justin Fields, only under contract for 2024, however, it is a potential problem. If Wilson plays very well, for example, they risk exposing him to the open market. It makes sense not to commit to him longer now, but what if he looks the part in December?

Buy:

Virtually any policy needs to have exceptions, and this is certainly one for the Steelers. While there is a degree of logic for barring in-season contract negotiations, you don’t cut off your nose to spite your face, or Russell Wilson. If general manager Omar Khan is unwilling to be flexible, they are opening themselves up for a potentially bigger headache.

The Steelers only had the opportunity to sign Wilson because of offset language in his previous contract making him cheap. But they would like it very much if he plays well enough to earn a market-value deal next year. Yet if he does, then other teams are going to enter his market, and can they outbid for him?

It makes far more sense to eliminate the risk by extending him during the 2024 season if he looks the part. Quarterbacks are always exceptions, especially when it comes to contracts. The franchise guys get extensions with two years left on their deals. They get second- and even third-year guarantees. You can count on one hand non-quarterbacks whom the Steelers entertain such exceptions for. And so if Wilson looks like an exception, treat him like one.

Sell:

It is unnecessary to throw away a policy just for one uncommon exception that is unlikely in the first place. Let’s not forget that if Russell Wilson plays like a franchise quarterback, they can franchise tag him. The projection for the quarterback franchise tag in 2025 is roughly $42 million, which is doable.

Beyond that, Wilson very much seems like he wants to be here, so he is likely willing to comply. After all, he wanted the Steelers to include a no-trade clause in his deal when he signed a Veteran Salary Benefit deal. A man in his position doesn’t do that unless he really likes where he is.

