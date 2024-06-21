Buy Or Sell: Steelers Are A Brandon Aiyuk Type Away From Competing For Super Bowl

Buy Or Sell: The Pittsburgh Steelers are one wide receiver like Brandon Aiyuk away from competing for a Super Bowl.

Explanation: One can argue that this is the biggest debate for the Steelers right now. Many insist that they need to trade for a starting wide receiver. There are reports that they very nearly did, and Brandon Aiyuk is the name with the most traction. But are they close enough to a Super Bowl-caliber team that trading for an Aiyuk puts them over the hump?

Buy:

Have you looked at this team lately? The only other missing ingredient is health. The Steelers dealt with injuries to numerous critical players last season, on both sides of the ball. If Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth, Cameron Heyward, Cole Holcomb, and/or Minkah Fitzpatrick stay healthy, even last year’s team looks much better.

And the Steelers have improved considerably in two humungous areas since then: quarterback and offensive coordinator. Put Brandon Aiyuk in this offense with Russell Wilson and Arthur Smith and suddenly we have…what is this, competence?

Lest we forget, this is a new offensive line as well with Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, and Zach Frazier. The Steelers will run the ball considerably, but a Brandon Aiyuk gives them infinite flexibility. He is the closest thing to Antonio Brown they will have had since Antonio Brown if they acquire him.

Sell:

Let’s start with the fact that the San Francisco 49ers are better than the Pittsburgh Steelers and they lost. Granted, they did make it to the Super Bowl, and we’re talking about competing for the Super Bowl. But they couldn’t win with Brandon Aiyuk, so how far away are the Steelers? After all, they lost in the Wild Card Round.

I think we also need to address something here: Aiyuk is not franchise-alteringly elite. He is not Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill. I’m not sure he’s even a Puka Nacua. Granted, he played in an offense that threw the ball the least often in the NFL. But he would be going to an offense that may do the same thing as well, so what’s the point?

Oh yeah, and Heyward is on his last legs even if he has three more to stand on. The secondary is in flux. Will Cameron Sutton even play, and is Donte Jackson any good? How good is Patrick Queen without Roquan Smith? And do you really think an offensive line with two rookies is going to look like the Hogs? There are a lot of question marks on this roster, and Aiyuk only answers one of them.

