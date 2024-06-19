Bucky Brooks: Steelers On The Rise, Have ‘Potential To Make Deep Postseason Run’

The offseason has been a very good one for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who upgraded the roster significantly across the board, plugged some major holes and seem to be stronger top to bottom under head coach Mike Tomlin.

It will all come down to the quarterback play though as the Steelers are banking on Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields to be the answer under center for at least the 2024 season.

Despite the questions under center for the Steelers, NFL analyst Bucky Brooks, writing for Fox Sports but typically seen on NFL Network, believes that the Steelers are on the rise and have the “potential to make a deep postseason run” in 2024.

“Mike Tomlin has worked wonders in Pittsburgh without a marquee quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement in 2022,” Brooks writes. “While questions persist over the potential of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields following their roller-coaster journeys with their previous teams, the Steelers could help each player revive their careers by leading a team that adheres to an old-school formula (defense + run game + quarterback with magical close-out skills) that works in the Steel City.

“…Considering the Steelers defense is loaded with Defensive Player of the Year winners and/or candidates (T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick), Tomlin has a team with the potential to make a deep postseason run.”

The Steelers have fully leaned into a run-first identity this offseason, rebuilding their offensive line through the NFL draft, and adding Arthur Smith and his run-heavy scheme as the offensive coordinator, which should do wonders for running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

While there are questions as to who the best starting quarterback for the team is between Wilson and Fields, having that run-first identity built around a strong running game will only help either quarterback from a game plan standpoint. Taking pressure off the passing game will allow the Steelers to lean on the run and build things around play-action passing and downfield shots.

Outside of the run-first identity behind a rebuilt offensive line and a standout tandem at running back, the Steelers have an elite-level defense on paper with the likes of T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, not to mention the return to health for Cameron Heyward. Add the likes of linebacker Patrick Queen, cornerback Donte Jackson and safety DeShon Elliott, all acquired this offseason, and the Steelers’ defense has a chance to be very special

The formula has worked in the past for the Steelers, as Brooks pointed out. With improvements across the board on the roster, that formula could be even better and more successful for the Steelers in 2024, putting them on the map for Brooks as a team on the rise and one that can make a deep playoff run.