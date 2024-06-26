Bucky Brooks And Daniel Jeremiah Have Steelers As Best Front Seven In AFC North

The AFC North has a reputation for smash-mouth, defensive football. So it’s no surprise that each team in the division invests in putting top-notch units on the field every season possible. And the heart of a defense is the front seven. The Pittsburgh Steelers have certainly invested in that part of the field. But how does that compare against the rest of the AFC North?

Both Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah think that the Steelers have the best front seven in the division for 2024. The duo ranked each division’s front sevens on Tuesday’s episode of Move The Sticks and put Pittsburgh at the top.

“There’s something about the combination of TJ Watt at a point of attack, being able to kind of do his thing and do what he’s always been able to do successfully for a long time,” Brooks said. “That makes me lean towards the Steelers being kind of like the top dog of the bunch, but it’s also what they’ve been able to do. You talk about Cam Hayward, Patrick Queen coming on board, Alex Highsmith when he’s able to produce; they’re just kind of talented and loaded.”

The Steelers have a history of strong defensive front sevens anchored by players like James Harrison, Mean Joe Greene, and Jack Lambert. So it should surprise no one that the franchise continues to invest in the area, either in the form of early draft picks with T.J. Watt or big free-agent contracts like with Patrick Queen.

The Steelers signed Queen because they had a big need at inside linebacker. Elandon Roberts has proven himself to be a capable starting linebacker. However, Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander suffered season-ending injuries in 2023, and Alexander is a free agent.

Jeremiah approved of how the Steelers addressed that position by signing Queen and drafting Payton Wilson, a player Jeremiah said “would’ve been a first-round pick if he had a clean bill of health.”

Jeremiah also discussed the defensive line, which includes players like Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, and Keeanu Benton. He specifically called Benton a special talent for 2024.

For the record, the final rankings for the AFC North were the Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals.