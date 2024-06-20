Browns LB Lonnie Phelps Arrested For DUI After Allegedly Crashing Into Florida Bistro

Your Wednesday night probably went a whole lot better than Cleveland Browns LB Lonnie Phelps’ did. According to TMZ, Phelps was arrested on a DUI charge by Key West police last night after crashing his SUV into the side of a restaurant.

“Cops say they were dispatched to the scene in reference to a traffic crash … and when they arrived, they saw a black Hyundai wedged into the side of the eatery. When officers asked bystanders who was inside the vehicle at the time of the wreck, Phelps and his girlfriend were ID’ed, police said.”

The incident occurred shortly after 8:45 PM/EST, according to the police report via TMZ. Phelps’ car hit the side of the Red Shoe Island Bistro. The restaurant remains closed and shared this video last night detailing the extensive damage. Thankfully, no one was injured and the Bistro vows to open “as soon as possible.”

TMZ’s reporting goes on to detail Phelps’ confusion about the situation. Per TMZ, Phelps told an arresting officer that he “was Russian.” The report also alleges Phelps was not cooperative with police, refused a breathalyzer, and peed on himself at the police station.

In addition to DUI, he was also charged with property damage. A hearing is set for July.

Undrafted in 2023, Phelps has yet to appear in an NFL game. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract in January. Beginning his college career at Miami (Ohio), he transferred to Kansas for 2022, racking up 11.5 TFL and seven sacks.

He is one of several NFL players to be arrested this offseason, including CB Cam Sutton, DL Isaiah Buggs, and WR Rashee Rice.

The Browns will have to decide whether they want to keep Phelps on their roster heading into training camp. He was competing for a backup/special teams role on the team’s 53-man roster.