Browns Insider: Steelers-Browns TNF Week 12 ‘A Good Target Date’ For Nick Chubb’s Return

In Week 2 of the 2023-24 NFL season, Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb was carted off the field after a hit from Pittsburgh Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick. Despite the insistence of plenty of Browns fans on social media, even Chubb says the hit from Fitzpatrick wasn’t dirty. But Browns fans have wondered when they will see their star running back on the field again. It was a serious injury with an uncertain timeline for return.

But could Chubb be back for the rematch against the Steelers in Week 12 on Thursday night in Cleveland? Browns insider Tony Grossi was asked that very question during Fact Or Fiction on The Really Big Show on 850 ESPN Cleveland.

“I’m going to say fact,” Grossi said. “But that doesn’t mean, we may see him sooner. Possibly not the Sunday before that, because two games in five days… But then again, the bye week before that, right? This would be a good target date to get Chubb in there. And if it happens way before that, before the bye week even, all the better.”

Originally, the thought was that Chubb tore his MCL and damaged the meniscus. When he had that surgery, the doctors discovered he also sustained damage to his ACL that would require a second surgery. It’s that need for a second surgery that threw the recovery timeline right out the window.

Despite Chubb missing the vast majority of the 2023 season (and the need to start five different quarterbacks), the Browns made the playoffs. They will likely miss Chubb for an extended part of the 2024-25 season, so they’ll need to count on the rest of their running back room for a while.

If Chubb is able to return in time for the Week 12 matchup, the Browns and the Steelers will face off twice in the span of two weeks, with the second matchup in Pittsburgh occurring in Week 14.