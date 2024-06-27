Broncos LB Jonas Griffith On Facing Steelers: ‘I Want To Pick Off Russ, For Sure’

For Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith, he has two big goals when the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town Week 2. Win the game. And intercept Russell Wilson.

Griffith joined 104.3’s The Drive Thursday afternoon to clearly state those aspirations.

“You see that one, you’re excited to go out there,” Griffith told hosts Zach Bye and Phillip Lindsay of the Pittsburgh-Denver matchup. “To beat the Steelers, first of all. That’s a good organization. I want to pick off Russ, for sure. I think that would be really cool. To pick him off and get the victory, first and foremost.”

Jonas Griffith, on @DenSports1043 talking about facing Russell Wilson's Steelers: "I want to pick off Russ, for sure. I think that would be really cool, just to pick him off — & get the victory, first & foremost."@I_CU_boy: "If you sack Russ, are you gonna say, 'Let's ride'?" pic.twitter.com/NA4I1dAZnS — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) June 27, 2024

Following two underwhelming years with the team, the Broncos cut Wilson in March. Once viewed as Denver’s next franchise quarterback, the Broncos’ offense sputtered under Nathaniel Hackett and Sean Payton. While Wilson didn’t play terribly last season, his style didn’t mesh well with Payton and the Broncos are paying nearly $40 million for Wilson to play for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh wasted little time signing Wilson to a one-year deal, getting him for a minimum salary because of the Broncos’ payout. The NFL schedule makers took notice of the opportunity, slotting the Steelers-Broncos game early in the season when it’s highly likely Wilson will be Pittsburgh’s starter.

Griffith was an undrafted free agent from Indiana State in the 2020 draft. After bouncing around rosters, he’s settled in with Denver since 2021. In 2022, he started eight games, making 46 tackles and recording his first NFL interception, picking off San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo early in the year.

Griffith missed the entire 2023 season due to a torn ACL so simply getting back on the field is a big milestone. He’ll fight for a starting spot this summer, a path that’s become clearer after Drew Sanders tore his Achilles in May.

Listening to the video, Griffith isn’t exactly talking smack. But he’s not being shy about what he hopes to do this season, either. Wilson did well to limit turnovers a season ago, finishing with a top-10 interception rate, but the Broncos will be looking to interrupt that now that he’s their opponent. Not their teammate.