Broderick Jones: Cordarrelle Patterson Is ‘A Great Asset For Us’ On Offense

The Steelers made quite a few moves at wide receiver this offseason, both subtracting and adding to that room. They made multiple signings and drafted Roman Wilson in the third round, but they still have question marks on offense. However, perhaps the greatest addition they made at a skill position on offense wasn’t at receiver but running back. Cordarrelle Patterson isn’t your traditional NFL back, especially by Steelers standards, as he started his career at receiver before transitioning to running back. He’s way better on special teams than he is on offense, but one Steelers offensive lineman still sees Patterson as weapon for the offense.

Broderick Jones is going into his second year with the Steelers after being drafted in the first round last year and should heavily factor into their future plans. Being a people mover, it’ll be Jones’ job to create lanes for the Steelers’ running backs to move through, including Patterson, if he sees playing time outside of special teams. In a video from Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker, Jones spoke about his first impressions of Patterson, providing a funny compliment.

“I saw him walk in, I’m like, ‘Man, I did not know he was that big.’ He’s huge for a utility player like him,” Jones said via Becker’s Twitter account. “That’s a great asset for us to have on the offensive side of the ball.”

#Steelers OT Broderick Jones on his first impression of Cordarrelle Patterson. “I saw him walk in, I’m like, ‘Man, I did not know he was that big.’ He’s huge for a utility player like him. That’s a great asset for us to have on the offensive side of the ball.” pic.twitter.com/NtNVOnu9n3 — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) June 6, 2024

Jones measures is a whopping 6-5 and weighs around 310 pounds. For him to be impressed with someone’s size means something. It’s a warranted comment though, as Patterson himself is 6-2 and over 200 pounds. That’s on the big side for a receiver, definitely huge for a running back, and absolutely massive for a guy whose game is predicated on evasiveness and speed. When most people think of kick returners, they imagine them to look like Antonio Brown or Ray-Ray McCloud. Smaller and more compact, not like Patterson, who towers over most other skill position players.

Jones also seems to be hoping that Patterson sees time on offense, which makes sense when factoring in his home run ability. Any offensive lineman would love to watch their running back burst through a hole and score on a 70-yard touchdown. Makes their job a heck of a lot easier. Patterson is familiar with Arthur Smith’s system, playing for him during Smith’s entire tenure with the Atlanta Falcons. While he saw over 100 carries in each of his first two seasons with Smith, last year marked a severe decline in Patterson’s usage on offense. He received only 50 carries and did not score a rushing touchdown. Part of that may be due to the Falcons drafting a running back in Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall in 2023, but it’s tough to say for certain.

Whatever the case, the Steelers will need another explosive playmaker this year with Diontae Johnson gone, and maybe Patterson can fill that role. Jones probably wouldn’t mind seeing that happen. However, with the new kickoff rules, Patterson might be best utilized largely on special teams, keeping him healthy and energized. He certainly seems excited about that opportunity. If the offense once again stumbles though, perhaps the Steelers could turn to Patterson to give them the proper spark to light their fire.