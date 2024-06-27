Bleacher Report Names Zach Frazier One Of Most ‘Overlooked’ Rookies To Watch In Training Camp

He might be one of the most anticipated rookies for the Pittsburgh Steelers entering training camp in late July at Saint Vincent College, but from a national perspective, Zach Frazier might be a bit overlooked due to his position and draft status.

A second-round pick at center, Frazier doesn’t play a very flashy position, so he might not be a big name overall outside of Pittsburgh.

For Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder, Frazier is among his most “overlooked” NFL rookies entering training camp, joined on a list by the likes of Arizona running back Trey Benson, Minnesota cornerback Khyree Jackson, San Francisco offensive lineman Dominick Puni, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart, and Philadelphia wide receiver Johnny Wilson.

“After struggling last season, the Steelers released starting center Mason Cole in the offseason and have Nate Herbig as Frazier’s biggest competition for the first-string role,” Holder writes regarding Frazier as an overlooked rookie. “Herbig has primarily been a backup guard throughout his career and has little experience in the middle of the offensive line.

“So, there’s a good chance the former Mountaineer is the Week 1 starter in Pittsburgh and is the solution to one of the offense’s biggest needs.”

While the Steelers might be pushing it as a true competition at center between Frazier and veteran Nate Herbig, it’s important to remember that Herbig has just 49 career NFL snaps at the center position and barely played the position at Stanford.

Herbig has gotten quite a bit of work at center this offseason and is familiar with his surroundings in Pittsburgh, but it’s a new scheme under Arthur Smith, so Frazier and Herbig are on even playing ground there. Frazier having 2,600-plus snaps in college at center should give him a leg up though.

It’s a natural, familiar position for Frazier, and he was drafted to be the next franchise stalwart for the Steelers at the pivot, even with a second-round selection.

Based on everything we know, it seems like something would have to go catastrophically wrong for Herbig to beat out Frazier and be the Week 1 starter. That type of experience, toughness, strength and nastiness he brings to the position, along with his communication skills, sets him apart and profiles him as a long-term starter for the Steelers at a position of need.

He’s overlooked now because of the position he plays, but once the pads come on and the games count, Frazier should make a name for himself and draw some attention.