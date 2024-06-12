Azzanni: Pickens Must ‘Take The Cheese’ To Become Bonafide Number One Receiver

The Steelers aren’t strangers to letting a good wide receiver leave their team, as seen with players like Mike Wallace, Antonio Brown, and Emmanuel Sanders, but usually, it’s only done when they know they have a good succession plan in place. That trend was broken this offseason when they traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers, with the team still not having a definite wide receiver two. However, perhaps part of the reason they felt so comfortable with the cupboard being more bare at receiver is the potential of George Pickens. It seems one new Steelers’ coach has an incredibly high opinion of him, indicating their trust in him to carry the load.

Zach Azzanni is the Steelers’ new wide receivers coach, spending previous time in the same role with the Bears, Broncos, and Jets. Recently, after the first day of minicamp, Azzanni spoke to the media, and in a video of this appearance from the Steelers’ website, he is asked if he believes Pickens can develop into a number one receiver, giving an answer full of confidence.

”He can be. It’s right there for him. He’s just gotta pick it up and take the cheese and do the things we ask him to do. He can do anything he wants. He’s that talented. I think you guys all know that Ray Charles can see that. You don’t need to be a coach. If he wants it now, he’s just gotta keep stacking the days, and that’s my job too.”

While the Steelers don’t have a running mate for George Pickens yet, based on what Azzanni says here, it seems the coaching staff has the utmost confidence in him. They aren’t the only ones, as players have also spoken this offseason about Pickens’ incredible ability. Without Johnson there, Pickens may see more than a few double teams this year, but if he is as good as everyone says he is, then he should have no issues living up to that standard.

Azzanni also has no prior experience with Pickens, so these past few weeks have been his first real look at his new number-one receiver. Their relationship will be extremely important to Pickens’ development, and unless the team makes a splash trade, that might be the difference between the Steelers having a good or bad wide receiver corps. Arthur Smith’s offense is based around running the ball, but you can’t be one-dimensional in today’s NFL. Success comes from a balanced attack, and if Pickens can emerge as a top receiver in the league this year, it could take the Steelers to the next level.