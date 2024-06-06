Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

John Franks: Is Washington a good enough athlete for 12 personnel to be as extreme a mismatch as it seems like it would be? If Freiermuth has improved enough as a blocker and Washington is a good enough athlete it would seem like they could dictate mismatches based on the defense, but both of those things would seem to have to be true.

Alex: He’s not an extreme mismatch. He’s a situational one. Red zone and vertically. Washington is a linear player who needs a runway and some space. But Freiermuth is the guy you can displace away from the line in 12 personnel and create some matchup problems. They’ll have options in 12 personnel to run their offense however they want. Pass, run, play-action, it’s all on the table. They’ll lean on their TEs and the different skillsets they all bring (Freiermuth, Washington, Heyward) to the table.

Steel Rain: Alex, how long do you think before the new line gels?

Alex: Difficult to answer, unfortunately. Just depends on the man and group. Each is different. Hopefully sooner than past years where it felt like it took about halfway through the season to get going, especially the run game. The Steelers can’t afford that delayed start this time around. Ideally by Week 4, they really start to gain traction.

But it partially depends on reps and health. If the group is healthy all camp, their learning curve is accelerated and they will gel quicker. If there’s bumps and bruises in the summer and into the regular season, it’s hard to get going. Pittsburgh has been very healthy up front the last two years but had some nicks early last year with Moore and Daniels that set them back a bit.

Steel Rain: Since it’s quiet, I’ll ask one more. What’s your take on using Justin Fields in packages or other kinds of play, besides just sitting on the bench? Are you in favor?

Alex: Oh yeah, I’m all for it. It’ll be situational and its use and amount will vary from game to game. Some will be zero. But Fields is too talented to just let sit there and hold the clipboard and wait for Russell Wilson to get hurt. He should see the field with the ball in his hands in some regard. He’s a playmaker.

steeltown:

Of the names below, who’s on the 2025 roster?

Cam Heyward

Larry O

James Daniels

Najee Harris

Nate Herbig

Cam Sutton

Alex: Oh man, good question. Lot can change in a year. If I had to guess now and they largely are just guesses but:

Heyward – A deal will get done. I’m not as confident as Dave but that’s the side I am on right now.

Herbig – Gets re-signed as a veteran/known option

And…that might be it. Ogunjobi is under contract but if Heyward stays, they could part with Ogunjobi unless he can play better and more consistently. Daniels, I guess the guard market has just gotten too hot for them. Harris, we’ll see, but if they don’t think he’s worth $7 million next year, I’m not sure how a long-term deal gets done when Harris will probably want $10 million per if he has a good year. Sutton, that’s still probably more band-aid than true long-term.

Peter-Petersen:

Hey Alex,

What positions will be our greatest needs for the 2025 draft? How do you think WR, CB, DL, QB, RB and TE will rank in order of need?

Alex: Hey! Get asked this a couple times. Like I said above, a lot can and will change but I’ll go with DL, WR, and RB. Corner up there too but if Harris leaves, they will need another RB and don’t have any internal options on the roster besides Warren, who is one-half of that group. D-line can’t be ignored any longer. Wide receiver, they’re going to need an outside guy still in all likelihood. Maybe one of the young CBs step up that makes that less of a need. TE should be low if Freiermuth is extended.

Billjump: Could you see the Steelers having 2 WRs on the roster for 2025 earning around 30m a year? I’m thinking if they do manage to trade for Aiyuk would they be prepared to also give George Pickens a big contract extension (provided he plays well enough this coming year).

Alex: That seems difficult and I definitely get your point. This team can and will and needs to spend a lot of cash next offseason. They won’t be short of options. But two wide receivers at that price point, it does seem like a lot. But if you trade for an Aiyuk, you know you’re paying him. And it’ll be hard not to pay Pickens next year with a big season. A good problem to have to cross that bridge next summer, I guess. They should be able to make the math work. Just a question of if they want to.