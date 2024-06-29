Arthur Smith The Man To Get The Best Out Of Russell Wilson, Schlereth Says

If this is Russell Wilson’s last best chance of success, that is because of Arthur Smith. That is how Mark Schlereth feels about the former Super Bowl winner’s latest chapter, this one with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After flaming out with the Denver Broncos and his tenure in Seattle ending poorly, he is nearly out of chances.

Russell Wilson posted a 98-45-1 record during his first nine NFL seasons with two Super Bowl appearances. He is a nine-time Pro Bowler, but he hasn’t made the Pro Bowl in three years. Since 2021, he has a 17-27 record, with three consecutive losing seasons. But can Smith and the Steelers revitalize and get the most out of him?

“I love Arthur Smith being there. If anybody is gonna get the best out of either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, I feel like it’s Arthur Smith”, Schlereth said recently on his Stinkin’ Truth podcast. Schlereth has said many critical things about Wilson in the past couple months, so this is the closest to praise.

But more than just Wilson, Schlereth likes how the Steelers look. He just has so many questions about the quarterback positions that he believes that will be their downfall. He predicted the Steelers to finish behind the Ravens and Bengals in the AFC North and miss the playoffs.

“I like their football team in general. Just a lot of questions about their quarterback position and what that offense is gonna attempt to look like”, he said, going back to Wilson. “George Pickens is outstanding. I think [Pat] Freiermuth is a big-time tight end. They’ve got the two running backs in Najee Harris … [and] Jaylen Warren. Jaylen Warren can really play. I think they’re built the right way”.

Schlereth also had plenty of positive things to say about the defense, and that includes Cameron Heyward. He chalked last season’s performance up to injury, and also noted T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Patrick Queen.

The Steelers are arguably better on paper now than they were last year—outside of a second wide receiver. They managed to make the playoffs then, even with injuries and benchings at the quarterback position. Schlereth hasn’t said that he thinks Kenny Pickett was better than Russell Wilson is, either.

But the difference is the Steelers have a tougher schedule in 2024, and they probably won’t have as much luck. The Bengals didn’t have a healthy Joe Burrow for most of last season, for example. The Cleveland Browns were also battered, and yet they still managed a winning record. Wilson might be the most durable quarterback in the division—but he might also be the worst.

That is yet to be determined—and determined perhaps by Arthur Smith. If he can construct an offense that maximizes Wilson’s strengths and minimizes his weaknesses, the Steelers can achieve a winning formula. That will likely require a balanced offense, but if they can protect him, he can still make plays.

And Wilson should have the best defense he has played with in some years, going back to early Seattle. I’ve never heard of a quarterback complain about his defense being too good. I don’t think Arthur Smith will complain, either.