Arthur Smith Spending ‘A Lot Of Time’ In Tight End Room, Planning Heavy Dose Of 12/13 Personnel 

It’s a good year to be a Pittsburgh Steelers tight end. Throughout Arthur Smith’s tenure as a play caller, he’s leaned on the position more than most coaches. Not always in production but definitely in playing time. Coming to Pittsburgh matches personnel to that philosophy so expect the normally receiver-heavy Steelers to be tight end-centric in 2024.

Wrapping up minicamp, Steelers.com’s Mike Prisuta shared this nugget from TEs coach Alfredo Roberts.

“One of the things he confirmed, this is not exactly breaking news, is Arthur Smith favors the tight end position,” Prisuta told Missi Matthews. “He likes getting tight ends involved. Alfredo Roberts told me Arthur Smith has been spending a lot of time in the tight end room meetings. They get the play sheet for these practices and there’s a lot of two- and three-tight end sets.”

As Prisuta says, it’s not groundbreaking information and tracks with what the Steelers tight ends have said all spring. Smith himself once was a tight ends coach so that room is comfortable ground for him. Roberts was one of the few positional coaches we didn’t hear from during minicamp so getting some information here is helpful.

Pittsburgh’s TE group is deep with five players who could legitimately make the roster. Pat Freiermuth will continue to be the team’s starter and might enter Week 1 with a contract extension, providing even more incentive to get him the football. Darnell Washington looks to take a second-year jump and anchor the team’s blocking at the position. Connor Heyward is a versatile offensive piece and core special teamer. Rodney Williams has Danny Smith’s backing, and Mycole Pruitt has plenty of experience in Smith’s system.

Based on roster construction, the Steelers seem likely to carry four tight ends on their 53-man roster. And on gameday, make good use of multiple tight ends on the field. Per our charting, the Steelers used multiple tight ends 24 percent of the time last year. Expect that number to double under Smith.

The fact the Steelers don’t have a defined No. 2 wide receiver opposite George Pickens will compel them to lean on their tight ends all the more. As will the team’s run-first approach to control the clock, stay on schedule, and limit the number of sacks their quarterbacks take.