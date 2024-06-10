Arthur Smith: Having Players From Previous Stops Now With Steelers ‘Helps Fill In The Blanks’

Throughout the offseason, it’s been quite eye-opening just how many former Atlanta Falcons players the Pittsburgh Steelers have brought in for new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Of course, Smith was the head coach in Atlanta from 2021-2023. But now he’s tasked with getting the Steelers offense back on track as the new offensive coordinator following three dreadful seasons under Matt Canada.

To do that, the Steelers have brought in a handful of former players under Smith in an effort to not only help the transition be as smooth as possible, but also help the rest of the offense learn the system and lean on those veterans who know the system in and out and communicate it.

For Smith, it’s exciting to have those players in Pittsburgh now, like tight end MyCole Pruitt, running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, and more. But Smith made clear it’s not a handout and that they fill specific roles that are key.

“Well, a lot of it’s just the circumstance. You gotta fill out a 90-man roster going in and maybe it helps you fill in the blanks here or there, but they’re here because they played good football in the NFL and they’re here to compete,” Smith said of his former players joining him in Pittsburgh, according to video via Steelers.com. “And again, it’s not about needing to have this, these certain guys or these coaches. We’re a new staff as well. And the chemistry with the staff, the little things I think that, you know, a guy like MyCole Pruitt’s been with me at two different stops.

“You can certainly fill in the blanks sometimes and help those other tight ends or other guys. You can’t fault somebody for looking for a job. And it’s exciting to have those guys.”

The Steelers have four former Falcons on their roster offensively in Pruitt, Patterson, and wide receivers Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller.

For many, that’s not all that encouraging, considering the Falcons’ offense struggled last season, scoring 18.9 points per game in 2023, which was 26th in the NFL, going 7-10 on the season.

But there is something to the “fill in the gaps” comment from Smith. For players, it can be difficult learning a new scheme on the fly like the Steelers are this offseason. It makes for a very clear transition period that can be difficult and have some frustrating moments due to some mental errors, misunderstandings and more.

Having those players around like Pruitt, Patterson, Jefferson and Miller does nothing but help that transition, giving players on the field and in the position rooms someone to lean on who’s been there, done that within the scheme. That can be huge in helping speed up the process and easing some of the burden for the coaches at times, especially on a staff like one the Steelers have offensively featuring a number of new faces.

Ultimately, just because they played for Smith once doesn’t guarantee them a roster spot come cutdowns at the end of the preseason. Those players who followed Smith to Pittsburgh — outside of Patterson because he’s a lock — know that. They are here to compete and try to take advantage of an opportunity on a rebuilding offense.