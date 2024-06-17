Analyst: Steelers Offseason One Of NFL’s Best

Omar Khan has the Pittsburgh Steelers roster looking much stronger in 2024 compared to 2023. That’s how CBS Sports views the Steelers offseason, ranking it among the NFL’s best this year. Author Josh Edwards praised the offensive upgrades and chance to make the team a more competitive unit and finally get over the hump of winning a playoff game.

“First and foremost, moving on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada in favor of Arthur Smith is an upgrade,” Edwards wrote. “By signing Russell Wilson and trading for Justin Fields, the organization leaned into its run-based identity. The offensive line draft selections give the Steelers an opportunity to take a big stride forward in that department this season.”

From Canada to Smith, the Steelers added someone with competency and a proven track record. Pittsburgh’s issue with recent coordinator hires was their lack of experience. Randy Fichtner nor Matt Canada had called games at the NFL level, and it showed. Neither were fully equipped to handle the job and Canada was a disaster, becoming the first Steelers coach fired mid-season since the early 1940s.

Time will tell how much better Smith will be but he’s shown he can run the ball with success. Pittsburgh’s beefed up their offensive line to support that mission, drafting OT Troy Fautanu and C Zach Frazier with their top two selections. The Steelers could have their best running game in years. Quarterback also got better with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, though the receiver room carries question marks ahead of camp.

Curiously, Edwards didn’t show much love to the defense.

“The defense was relatively untouched, but that is not a problem considering its strength when healthy.”

While the offense featured more changes than the defense, Pittsburgh’s prize free agent addition was former Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen, signed to a record offseason deal. He will start and function as the team’s all-situations linebacker. Edwards does mention ILB Payton Wilson but the team also traded for a starting corner in Donte Jackson while reuniting with Cam Sutton, who will likely play in the slot.

Only the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals ranked ahead of the Steelers. Chicago benefitted from having two top 10 selections, including the first overall pick to draft USC QB Caleb Williams. The Cardinals held the fourth overall pick, selecting WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Pittsburgh was the only AFC North team to crack the top 10 list. But ultimately, how good of an offseason the Steelers and every team had will be determined by how things go come fall.