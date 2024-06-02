‘Ain’t Too Many That’s Tougher Than JuJu’: Kaboly In Favor Of Smith-Schuster Reunion If Healthy

JuJu Smith-Schuster was once the young, bright, rising star of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coming out of his second season in 2018, the world was his oyster. He never recaptured that magic for a variety of reasons, some in his control, others not. He has still had a good career, all things considered, and is still just 27 years old.

But the fact that we are even having a conversation about Smith-Schuster and the Steelers is telling about his career. After all, he is currently under contract with the New England Patriots, who owe him $7 million fully guaranteed.

The Steelers certainly aren’t trading for him, so the Patriots would have to want to part company. And if they are motivated to do so, then other teams should have some reservations about bringing him on. Mark Kaboly’s only reservation, however, seems to be whether or not he’s healthy enough.

“I don’t know how much he still has left. I don’t know if he’s been injured. That stuff, they’d have to bring him in and make that determination. But if you’re giving me the JuJu [Smith-Schuster] of two to three years ago, yeah, absolutely, I’d bring him in”, Kaboly said recently on 93.7 The Fan.

Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Patriots in 2023. He played in just 11 games in his first season due to injury, catching 29 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown. Playing with Patrick Mahomes the year before, however, he caught 78 passes for 933 yards. His performance with the Chiefs just two years ago is why the Patriots paid him what they did, and, well, New England’s quarterback position was awful. They just parted company with Bill Belichick, which should tell you the state of the Patriots at the time.

In other words, Smith-Schuster shouldn’t be knocked for underproducing with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. But you have to wonder about his health. He has reportedly long dealt with knee issues, though that’s not why he missed time in 2023. He missed two games after suffering a concussion, and then his season ended with an ankle injury.

For what it’s worth, back in September, Smith-Schuster shot down notions that his knee issues are chronic. He suggested that, “If anything, it’s something that’s getting stronger every day”. In fairness, none of us have any inside information about his medical status. For all we know, his knees may be perfectly (relatively) fine. And if so, perhaps there’s something there should the new regime in New England want a fresh start.

“There ain’t too many that’s tougher than JuJu [Smith-Schuster] in that slot position blocking and getting that extra yard or two for a first down. I would love him in that position”, Kaboly said. “If he can play, he can play. I would bring him in. But I’m not quite sure of the health and even the want-to. Maybe JuJu doesn’t want to come here, either. But I would take him. I would definitely take him”.