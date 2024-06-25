‘Accuracy Is Going To Be Paramount:’ Justin Fields Will Have To Allay Concerns From OTAs

Concerns over Justin Fields’ accuracy during OTAs spread like wildfire over the past few weeks. Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo clarified his comments on Fields, which he believed the media blew out of proportion, emphasizing that it’s only May and June. While Fittipaldo is probably right – we shouldn’t make a huge deal out of this right now – it’s important to note the significance of quarterback accuracy in the new Arthur Smith offense.
Jason Mackey, a columnist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, joined the Chipped Ham and Football podcast to discuss Justin Fields concerns. He defended Fields’ performance in OTAs but admitted it would be a major issue if accuracy issues continued deep into the season, especially in Smith’s offense.
“Accuracy is going to be an important part of Arthur Smith’s offense,” Mackey said. “If you’re talking about utilizing the tight ends, theoretically using the middle of the field more, we’re talking about passes that need to be accurate. You’re fitting them into tight windows. Based on their wide receiver situation opposite of George Pickens… those guys are not combat-catch guys, they’re not make-up-for-0mistake guys. Accuracy is going to be paramount.”
High completion percentage and quarterbacks consistently making accurate throws in tight windows are essential elements in any good NFL offense. To say one team or system values accuracy more than others seems controversial, because every single coaching staff would tell you how much they prioritize accuracy from their quarterbacks. However, it can be argued that the Arthur Smith offense will exaggerate any accuracy struggles, compared to the average NFL offense.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be toward the bottom of the league in pass attempts per game next season. They finished 27th in this category last season, averaging just 30.3 pass attempts per game, as Matt Canada and Mike Tomlin doubled down on a run-heavy approach, particularly in the second half of the season. If anything, Arthur Smith is going to take this a step further. He wants to run the ball early and often, taking advantage of a revamped offensive line and one of the best running back tandems in the league in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Unlike Canada, Smith will attack the middle of the field with his pass catchers, especially his tight ends like Pat Freiermuth.
When you combine these two factors — a run-heavy approach and middle-of-the-field passing – you can see how accuracy becomes even more paramount in this Steelers offense. Fewer pass attempts per game and frequent tight window passes over the middle make each throw carry substantial weight. The Steelers won’t be slinging the ball around like they did in the Todd Haley-Ben Roethlisberger days. They aren’t looking to replicate the Buffalo Bills’ approach with Josh Allen. If Fields starts at some point midway through the season, the team can’t afford for him to make errant throws.
Mackey also makes a solid point about the Steelers lacking pass catchers who can cover up inaccurate throws by the quarterback. George Pickens can clean almost anything up, as we saw time and time again when Kenny Pickett would hurl balls down the sideline and Pickens would make circus catches despite the throws being off target. But outside of Pickens, the Steelers’ receiving corps doesn’t have the type of players who can compensate for inaccurate throws. Justin Fields will need to be better than his career 60.3% completion rate, or he won’t be seeing the field for long.