Aaron Curry Thinks Steelers ILBs Bring Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright Vibe

Aaron Curry knows a thing or two about quality linebackers. He was one of college football’s top off-ball players at Wake Forest, becoming a first-round pick. While his NFL career didn’t meet expectations, his coaching journey has met elite-level talent.

Speaking to reporters during last week’s mandatory minicamp, Curry offered a lofty comparison between the 2024 Steelers and past units that he’s directed.

“It’s a good group,” he told reporters via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I always remind people that my background, I was really trained by Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright. This group has a very similar feel to it. Where we can be responsible for a lot of plays being made if we prepare properly. If we get our minds right, take care of our bodies, we’ve got a chance to be a really good group collectively.”

Curry coached Wagner and Wright with Seattle in 2019 and 2020. Wright left after the season while Wagner stayed one more year before leaving for the Los Angeles Rams. While Wright was overshadowed by Wagner and made only one Pro Bowl, he was an excellent linebacker in his own right. In 2019, he racked up over 120 tackles and made plays in coverage, breaking up 11 passes with 3 interceptions. Wagner is a future Hall of Famer, a nine-time Pro Bowler who has notched triple-digit tackles in all 12 years of his NFL career.

Seattle was a team defined by its linebackers and secondary. Pittsburgh may not have the top-end defensive backs the Seahawks once boasted, but their linebacker group could be among football’s best.

This offseason, the Steelers made two big adds at inside linebacker. Patrick Queen was the first big fish, signed to a record deal for a Pittsburgh free agent. Payton Wilson was drafted in the third round, a first-round talent who fell due to age and medical concerns. Early reviews on both players have been positive. Queen has taken charge as the team’s every-down linebacker while Wilson has impressed with his football IQ, athleticism and maturity.

Returning players are Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb and Mark Robinson. Roberts played a key role in 2023 as the Steelers were rocked by injuries at the position, playing through his own ailments to finish out the year. Holcomb’s timetable to return after a serious knee injury has sped up this spring. He appears to be ready to practice in some capacity during training camp and could play Week 1 against Atlanta. The path for Robinson to see defensive playing time appears narrow, but he could carve out a role as a fine special teamer.

Top to bottom, it’s arguable that Pittsburgh is stronger at inside linebacker than any other position group. There’s a healthy mix of skill sets and body types. Queen and Wilson are supreme athletes, Roberts and Robinson are hammers against the run, while Holcomb is a blend of both. If this group can take away running backs on the ground and tight ends through the air, it could be one reason why the Steelers defense becomes elite again in 2024.