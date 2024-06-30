90 In 30: Steelers 2024 Training Camp Preview Series — Najee Harris, Nate Herbig, Nick Herbig

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 offseason practices concluded in the middle of June. Next up is the team’s annual training camp, which gets underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of Steelers training camp, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time as part of a multi-post series. This Steelers roster preview, which includes outlooks for every player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow. This series figures to exceed 90 players this year as the team can carry 91 players in total during the offseason due to the allowance of one international player designation.

The next set of three players we will preview ahead of the Steelers’ 2024 training camp are Najee Harris, Nate Herbig, and Nick Herbig.

RB Najee Harris: In 2023, Harris registered 1205 total yards from scrimmage during the regular season and he scored eight total touchdowns. 1,035 of those total yards and all eight of his touchdowns in 2023 came on the ground as part of him carrying the football a career-low 255 times. Harris also registered career NFL lows in receptions (29) and receiving yardage (170) in 2023 as well.

In total, the Steelers’ former first-round draft pick out of Alabama logged just 569 total regular season offensive snaps in 2023, which was nearly 200 fewer than he had in 2023. While Harris saw his workload and playing time slip in 2023, he still managed to just top his 2022 rushing output by a yard. He now has three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons underneath his belt and he’s the only player to have accomplished that feat since 2021, his rookie season. Another feather in Harris’ cap to date is the fact that he’s yet to miss an NFL game.

Outlook: With the Steelers continuing to rebuild their offensive line and identity in 2024, Harris figures to be primed for another 1,000-yard rushing season. He has averaged just over seven rushing touchdowns per season since entering the NFL and there’s no reason to think he can’t at least hold that average in 2024. Also, with the rebuilding of the Steelers’ quarterback depth chart this offseason and the addition of new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, it will be interesting to see if Harris is ultimately able to top his reception total from the 2024 season, which shouldn’t be too hard as long as he stays heathy.

With the emergence of fellow running back Jaylen Warren, Harris could see his total touches wind up less than 300 again in 2024. Even if that happens, there’s no reason to think that Harris can’t top 1,200 total yards from scrimmage in 2024. An exceptional 2024 season for Harris would probably be around 1,500 total yards from scrimmage, which would be just a little less than his rookie season.

The biggest thing with Harris ahead of training camp starting is his contract situation. While the Steelers declined to pick up Harris’ fifth-year option for the 2025 season in May, it’s still not unthinkable that he might ultimately sign an extension prior to the start of the 2024 regular season. If that does not happen, 2024 will be a contract season for Harris.

OG Nate Herbig: The Steelers inked Nate Herbig to a two-year, $8 million contract in the early part of the 2023 unrestricted free agent signing period and he obviously spent the entire season on the roster. In total, Nate Herbig started two games in 2023 and both came at right guard and in place of the injured James Daniels. Herbig also saw limited playing time in another game at left guard in place of dinged starter Isaac Seumalo.

All told, Nate Herbig logged 156 total offensive snaps in 2023 with 60 more coming on special teams. In his limited play at guard, Nate Herbig showed himself to be a better run blocker than he was a pass blocker. He allowed one sack in 2023 to go along with 10 total pressures in 91 total pass blocking opportunities. While Nate Herbig was technically the Steelers’ backup center in 2023, he never took a snap at that position due to starter Mason Cole being able to play 100 percent of the offensive snaps throughout the season.

Outlook: The Steelers significantly addressed their offseason line this offseason and that included the team selecting three offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft. One of those offensive linemen drafted this year was Mason McCormick, who can play both guard positions and probably also center in case an emergency hits. Nate Herbig also can play all three positions and he has NFL experience to boot.

Ahead of training camp getting underway, there’s no reason to think that Nate Herbig won’t ultimately be on the team’s 53-man roster once again. He’s likely to start the 2024 regular season as the Steelers’ top backup interior swing player, meaning he can play everywhere between the tackles. That means he should be the primary backup to rookie center Zach Frazier, one of the three offensive linemen drafted by the Steelers this season. Barring injuries, Nate Herbig isn’t likely to record a lot of playing time on offense in 2024. This season could very well be his last one in Pittsburgh, however.

OLB Nick Herbig : The Steelers selected Nick Herbig in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and the Wisconsin product went on to have an impressive rookie season in Pittsburgh. Nick Herbig only played 191 regular season snaps in 2023. Even so, he managed to register 27 total tackles, five for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Nick Herbig also led the Steelers in 2024 regular season special teams snaps with 352.

Nick Herbig was initially viewed as the Steelers fourth outside linebacker on the team’s depth chart in 2023 behind veteran Markus Golden. Even so, he maximized his defensive unit playing time as a rookie and his development was impressive throughout the season despite being viewed as undersized in overall length for the position.

Outlook: The future looks bright for Nick Herbig headed into his second NFL season. The Steelers no longer have Golden under contract, and they did not address the outside linebacker position during the 2024 NFL Draft as well. All told, Nick Herbig now appears poised to be the Steelers’ primary backup to starting outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in 2024.

It will be interesting to see if Nick Herbig’s special teams snaps are cut just a little bit in 2024 due to his slight elevation on the depth chart. That might not happen, however, due to him being strong in that phase of his game. As far as possible improvements go for Nick Herbig in 2024, he needs to get better at setting the edge against the run. That should happen. He also needs to continue to progress as a pass rusher with most of that focus being on the power portion of it. It’s not unthinkable that Nick Herbig could at least register five sacks in 2024 and possibly maybe even a few more than that.

