49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk ‘For Sure’ Wants To Stay In San Francisco; Explains Pirates’ Hat

Brandon Aiyuk had an eventful week in regard to the Pittsburgh Steelers. During an appearance on The Pivot podcast, Aiyuk listed the Steelers among the three teams he thinks he might play for in 2024. He also sported a Pittsburgh Pirates hat on Instagram Live, but TMZ caught up with Aiyuk and he explained the hat and affirmed his commitment to playing for the 49ers in 2024.

I’m sure Brandon Aiyuk wearing a Pirates hat on IG live won’t create any discussion, right? #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/fbpJEioV8h — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) June 28, 2024

“For sure,” Aiyuk said when asked if he wanted to play for the 49ers in 2024. Aiyuk also said the hat was just a gift he received from the Pirates and that him wearing it isn’t worth reading into.

The most likely outcome is Aiyuk and the 49ers coming to an agreement on an extension to keep him in San Francisco long term. The two sides reportedly had a meeting that went well this week, and Aiyuk hasn’t requested a trade. The longer the saga drags on without an extension, the more speculation there will be over a trade, but it doesn’t seem likely that Aiyuk will end up in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers would have to give up future draft capital and also pay Aiyuk, who is looking for a contract somewhere around $30 million per season. That would make Aiyuk the highest-paid player on the team, and it would be a break in precedent for the Steelers to trade for a player and pay him more than anyone else on their roster.

While the Steelers undoubtedly could improve at the wide receiver position across from George Pickens, trading for Aiyuk would be a massive investment and a move that doesn’t feel likely. While the 49ers did draft two receivers in Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing, the team has been steady in the idea that it wants to keep Aiyuk and it seems as if the organization is working to make it happen.

Aiyuk reaffirming his commitment to the 49ers further pours cold water on the idea of him playing for the Steelers, and it’s also not as if Pittsburgh is the only place he could wind up if things go south with San Francisco. The Washington Commanders remain an option, and Aiyuk already has a connection with QB Jayden Daniels, whom he played with at Arizona State.

Needless to say, Steelers fans shouldn’t hold their breath when it comes to the team trading for Brandon Aiyuk.