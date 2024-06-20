2024 Stock Watch – S Trenton Thompson

Player: S Trenton Thompson

Stock Value: Sold

Reasoning: The Steelers officially announced they have waived S Trenton Thompson yesterday. The second-year man showed some promise last season before suffering an injury that ended his season. It is unclear why the Steelers are releasing him, but he seemingly participated in the offseason program.

Trenton Thompson probably wasn’t going to change the Steelers’ season. Still, I was hoping to watch him compete for a spot on the 53-man roster this year. A former college free agent, he got an opportunity to play last year due to injury. He made the most of it, registering 22 tackles, an interception, and three passes defensed in six games, one start.

The Steelers announced they waived Thompson yesterday, however. While they can always re-sign him at a later date, which happens from time to time, this likely signals the end of his time with the team. They also waived WR Denzel Mims, so they have two open roster spots. In other words, you can’t explain the move by suggesting they’re preparing to make a move. They could make a move, of course, but they didn’t need to make this particular move.

I suspect that it could be a good sign for rookie Ryan Watts, who spent a lot of time at safety during the spring. A college cornerback, they are using him throughout the secondary. Thompson is only one safety out of the way, however. They still have Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, and Miles Killebrew, all presumed locks.

Trenton Thompson logged 212 defensive snaps for the Steelers last season, along with 58 special teams snaps. A college free agent out of San Diego St., he played one game with the New York Giants in 2022. He earned playing time following injuries to Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal.

Unfortunately for Thompson, he suffered a neck injury that ultimately ended his season. The injury prevented him from securing a golden opportunity to start at the end of the year. Due to injuries, the Steelers ended up starting Patrick Peterson and Eric Rowe in the final weeks.

