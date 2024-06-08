2024 Stock Watch — QB Russell Wilson

Player: QB Russell Wilson

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: With the Steelers’ OTAs in the books, one thing seems to be clear to those in attendance. Russell Wilson is the clear starting quarterback on this team and there are no indications that will change. He played the part and looked it, as well, based on what the beat writers have had to say.

The Steelers may not be getting prime Russell Wilson, but it sounds as though they have their quarterback from 2024. Not that they didn’t expect as much, but Wilson is firmly establishing himself as their top quarterback. He may have “pole position” now, but in a two-man race, he’s also starting a lap or two ahead.

Surveying what various reporters have observed, it seems clear that Russell Wilson not only is, but will be, the Steelers’ top quarterback. Yes, he is taking the first-team reps, but he is also looking like the starter. It’s one thing to take the first reps and another to look like the guy who ought to take them.

That doesn’t mean Wilson is going to lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl like Aaron Rodgers in 2010. Whatever success the Steelers have in 2024 will be a group effort with a strong running game and defense. But Wilson, it sounds like, still looks like he can play.

At least so far. Another major caveat here is that of course we’re only talking about OTAs. But OTAs are the only thing that we have to talk about so far, so that is the current basis for evaluation. We will learn a lot more in training camp, and more still in the preseason, with the regular season being the ultimate test.

But Russell Wilson right now doesn’t sound like somebody who is going to lead the Steelers to Mike Tomlin’s first losing record. Granted, few ever look horrible throwing against air. But it’s hard to imagine, minus a particularly brutal schedule, any scenario in which they unduly struggle. And much of that is because it sounds as though they should have sufficient quarterback play from Wilson. Justin Fields will have to wait — until training camp at least, perhaps.

As the season progresses, Steelers players’ stocks rise and fall. The nature of the evaluation differs with the time of year, with in-season considerations being more often short-term. Considerations in the offseason often have broader implications, particularly when players lose their jobs, or the team signs someone. This time of year is full of transactions, whether minor or major.

A bad game, a new contract, an injury, a promotion — any number of things affect a player’s value. Think of it as a stock on the market, based on speculation. You’ll feel better about a player after a good game, or worse after a bad one. Some stock updates are minor, while others are likely to be quite drastic, so bear in mind the degree. I’ll do my best to explain the nature of that in the reasoning section of each column.