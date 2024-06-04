2024 Stock Watch – CB Luq Barcoo

Player: CB Luq Barcoo

Stock Value: Sold

Reasoning: The Steelers announced the release of CB Luq Barcoo yesterday. Signed by the Steelers in May 2023, he spent last season on the practice squad. They waived him with an injury designation, however, which is significant. We don’t know the nature of the injury, but if it isn’t serious, he could work his way back to the team later in the offseason once he is healthy.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ thin, unproven cornerback room just got even thinner, though not much less unproven. The team announced yesterday it has waived CB Luq Barcoo. It did so with an injury designation, suggesting he got hurt in recent days.

Signed in May 2023, Barcoo spent virtually all of the 2023 season on the Steelers’ practice squad. They re-signed him to a Reserve/Future contract in January, and he remained with the team consistently until getting waived.

We do not as yet know the nature nor extent of his injury, but injury waivers are common at this time. Teams need numbers to carry out practices as players suffer injuries or have other absences. You have to make up those numbers somehow. The Steelers signed a wide receiver when they released Barcoo, suggesting they have a need there.

The fact that they did waive him with an injury designation suggests that Barcoo could circle back, however. The Steelers deemed the injury significant enough that he would miss some time. If it’s not too serious, however, they’ll reach an injury settlement. After the required allotment of time, they could then re-sign him later on down the road.

It probably doesn’t move the needle much either way, however. If Barcoo made the 53-man roster, it would likely speak more to their lack of quality depth than anything. Right now, they have Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson as the only two established cornerbacks. They also have Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush looking to make their way up. Add in a mix of marginally-experienced fringe veterans and some low-pedigreed rookies and you have your depth chart.

