2024 Stock Watch – CB Cory Trice Jr.

Player: CB Cory Trice Jr.

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: While not yet cleared for contact, Cory Trice Jr. did just about everything during OTAs and minicamp. After suffering a torn ACL during his rookie training camp in 2023, he is on pace to return in July. Positive words about his recovery from his coaches have fueled optimism about the young cornerback’s prospects this year.

Everybody loves an underdog, perhaps especially in sports. Cory Trice Jr. fits that bill, being a tall, strong cornerback who fell to the seventh round. He was knocked during the draft due to health concerns—and then he tore his ACL.

In other words, Trice is even more of an underdog now than when he got here. Because the thing that people worried about—injuries—proved justified. And a torn ACL is always going to be a concern for a cornerback. You can’t afford to lose your speed or maneuverability when you’re playing that position.

Fortunately, it seems as though things are progressing well. Trice was more or less a full participant during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, as far as participation goes in June. He wore a brace over his knee as he continued to rehab, but he is trending in the right direction.

This past week, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said that Trice is “working his way back into getting somewhere close to full strength”. He added that the young cornerback is “getting closer to where he was”.

He did say that the Steelers were being careful with Trice. “We want to make sure that we get him to camp and give him the best opportunity to succeed”, he said. Part of that is because they were impressed by what they did get to see, so they want to make sure they give him every chance to be that player they saw glimpses of.

In practical terms, the Steelers are by no means counting on Cory Trice Jr. this season or any other. He shouldn’t consider himself a lock for the 53-man roster when it comes down to it. For the moment, they have Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, and Cameron Sutton as their top three cornerbacks. Add Darius Rush, Beanie Bishop Jr., Ryan Watts, Anthony Averett, and Josiah Scott, and you already have decisions to make with or without him.

But the Steelers would love for Trice to force them to find a spot on the 53-man roster for him.

