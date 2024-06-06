2024 Stock Watch – CB Cameron Sutton

Player: CB Cameron Sutton

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: The Steelers officially signed CB Cameron Sutton yesterday, who donned his old no. 20 for practice. Originally drafted by the Steelers in the third round in 2017, he is back after one year in Detroit. The Lions released him following his arrest for a domestic violence charge. While Sutton is the likely favorite to start in the slot, he must be on thin ice, while facing a likely suspension as well.

The Steelers needed to add a cornerback who could play in the slot. They didn’t have to look far, signing CB Cameron Sutton, who spent most of his career here. a 2017 third-round pick, he played six years in Pittsburgh before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2023.

The circumstances of Sutton’s arrival are, of course, worth discussing. After signing a very healthy deal in free agency a year ago, he likely signed a Veteran Salary Benefit deal. The Lions released him after his arrest for a domestic violence charge. He was accused of throwing his long-term girlfriend and mother of his children against a wall, biting her, strangling her to the point of unconsciousness, and punching her in the head while pinning her to the ground and holding her head by her hair.

The Steelers made clear that they had been in contact with Sutton during his tribulations. That includes the period of time between the warrant issued for his arrest and his turning himself in weeks later. Art Rooney II must have signed off on the decision to re-sign him. In doing so, they vouch for his character to some degree by being willing to employ him.

On the field, the signing of Sutton makes a ton of sense. It comes at a substantial discount, to begin with, and he addresses a position of need. The Steelers did not have an established option to play in the slot, but Sutton has done that in the past.

The question is whether Sutton will be on the field in Week 1. He is very likely facing a suspension if the NFL acts quickly enough, and it’s hard to predict a length. It could really be anywhere between one and six games, depending on a variety of factors, including the victim’s cooperation.

