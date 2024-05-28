Zay Flowers On Conference Finals Loss To Chiefs: ‘I Still Haven’t Gotten Over It’

The Baltimore Ravens perennially rank among the top Super Bowl favorites every year, largely due to QB Lamar Jackson, supplemented by young weapons like WR Zay Flowers. Since entering the league in 2018, however, they are 2-5 in the postseason, 2-4 with him as starter. They took a step forward last season by reaching the conference finals after claiming a first-round bye, but lost to the eventual champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Then-rookie Flowers played a significant role in that game, both positively and negatively. He recorded the Ravens’ only touchdown, a 30-yard reception, catching five passes for 115 yards. But he also fumbled through the end zone for a touchback while trailing by 10.

“Honestly, I still [haven’t] gotten over it”, Flowers said last week about the loss, via the team’s website. “I still think about it, but I know next year, we have a chance to get back there and try to make it to the Super Bowl, so that’s why I’m working every day and going hard every day to get back to that moment”.

A first-round pick out of Boston College, Zay Flowers caught 77 passes on 108 targets for 858 yards last season. He caught five touchdown passes and scored on a rushing touchdown while playing over 900 snaps.

Flowers led the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, finishing second in receiving touchdowns. He also had by far the most receiving first downs. But he’s had his ups and downs on the field, including issues with maturity.

Prior to fumbling out of the end zone in the fourth quarter of the conference finals, for example, Flowers also hurt the team by taunting following a 54-yard reception. They still reached the Chiefs’ nine-yard line before he fumbled, but he made the drive more difficult.

The NFL being the NFL, they have scheduled the Ravens to play the Chiefs in Week 1 in 2024. Flowers, for his part, claims to have no particular feelings about it. “Honestly, I’m not really worried about them”, he said. “I’m worried about getting better every day and making sure we’re ready when that time comes. So, it’s just been about us, really”.

Flowers is saying all the right things now, though he’s still had issues off the field, earlier this offseason, he was investigated over a domestic violence allegation, though the NFL found “insufficient evidence” to discipline him. The police case also closed, but the NFL conducts its own investigations even if no charges ever arise. Flowers has also faced concerns about his on-field maturity.

Flowers said immediately following the loss to the Chiefs that he wouldn’t dwell on his costly fumble. “It’s just a moment”, he said at the time. “It is going to make or break you. I don’t plan on letting it break me”. After his fumble, he injured his hand by punching the sideline bench in frustration, but returned to the game.

Going into the 2024 season, Zay Flowers is poised to emerge as the Ravens’ top wide receiver. They extended Rashod Bateman, but they are still waiting on him to bloom. While they retained veteran Nelson Agholor, they parted company with Odell Beckham Jr. Baltimore did not draft a wide receiver until the fourth round in Devontez Walker.