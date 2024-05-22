WR Keilahn Harris Reverts To IR After Being Waived/Injured By Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Keilahn Harris, who the team signed to a futures contract earlier this offseason, reverted to the team’s injury reserve after being waived/injured yesterday. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported the news.

The nature of Harris’ injury is undisclosed, but with practice starting up again with OTAs, the Steelers likely want as many healthy bodies as possible. With Harris seemingly unable to suit up, the team cleared a roster spot. He will have a split salary cap charge while he remains on IR. Reverting to injured reserve means he went unclaimed on waivers.

Harris, an undrafted free agent out of D-II Oklahoma Baptist, spent time last season on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad. He signed with the Steelers before Arthur Smith was hired as the team’s offensive coordinator.

He had a good performance against the Steelers in the preseason last year as a member of the Falcons, hauling in six receptions for 71 yards in an Atlanta loss. Harris measured in at just 5-9 and doesn’t possess elite speed, running a 4.77 40-yard dash at Tulsa’s Pro Day in 2023. He did have a decent 34-inch vertical, however.

Harris was signed to the Falcons practice squad on Oct. 11 last season but was placed on IR just over a week later and waived on Oct. 28 before signing with Pittsburgh on Jan. 17. He participated in Steelers rookie minicamp earlier this month but wasn’t able to make it to Phase 3 OTA practices before being waived/injured.

It remains to be seen if the team will work out an injury settlement with Harris, but that seems like the most likely outcome. The Steelers likely won’t want to carry him on IR for the season with the split salary charge.