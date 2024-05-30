Will Steelers Develop A Package For Justin Fields?

Will the Steelers develop an offensive package for Justin Fields?

It’s a subject we’ve been talking about on and off since the Steelers traded for him. Russell Wilson is the presumed starter, but Justin Fields has enticing assets you don’t want rotting on the bench. So how do you utilize Fields’ talents, particularly his sheer speed, within the framework of the offense?

It starts by gaining the buy-in for it, and we got that from both Wilson and Fields this week. Wilson more or less gave his endorsement for the idea of using Fields in select packages. Fields himself also said that he is open to his skill set being utilized in such a fashion.

That’s a big step, and I’m sure there are no skill players who are opposed to it, either. After all, the Steelers ran Wildcat packages for Jalen Samuels several years ago, so they’d better be amenable to this. They actually did a bit of that with Joshua Dobbs as well not so long ago, so why not Fields?

The fourth-year quarterback has 2,220 rushing yards in 40 career games played. During the 2022 season, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards with eight touchdowns. Even last year, he rushed for 657 yards on 124 carries, averaging more than 50 rushing yards per game.

At the same time, he has a lot of fumbles. Now, those fumble stats you see out there also include things like botched handoffs, which are frequently not the quarterback’s fault. That’s important to note. As a runner, he only has eight career fumbles, many of them out of bounds. There are few fumbles of the conventional variety you might imagine, of Fields running down the field loosely carrying the ball and a defender knocking it out.

But the question is, will the Steelers install such a package for Fields? Is that what Arthur Smith wants to do? Does that fit his offensive personality? And whether it does or doesn’t, will Mike Tomlin want him doing it? My instincts are telling me yes, but we’ll see.

