Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 9)

May 30, 2024 – Episode 9 —

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I lead off with a discussion on an NFLPA proposal to adjust the offseason schedule and move OTAs close to training camp, leaving a lull in the NFL offseason schedule. We offer our opinions and whether we think it ultimately gets passed and what the NFL could be looking for in return.

We then move into our first listed topic with a possible JuJu Smith-Schuster return being a talking point throughout the last week. We discuss if we think it would be a needle mover for the Steelers and ultimately decide they should not bring him back.

For the second topic we discuss the running backs getting more involved in the passing game under OC Arthur Smith and how Jaylen Warren could benefit from that greatly. We also talk about some comments made by Harry Douglas saying the Steelers could have a top-five rushing offense in 2024 and whether we think that will come to pass.

For the final topic, we talk about the team bonding between the quarterbacks and the offensive line with a recent dinner at The Capital Grille and why that could be a huge positive for the Steelers after leadership issues in 2023.

We wrap up the show with a listener question where we were asked to provide our “hot take” for the 2024 season.

Thank you for joining us for this 29-minute episode of The Depot Dive, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

