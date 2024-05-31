Watch: The Depot 180 — May 31 — Episode 421

Episode 421 — May 31, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With week two of OTAs in the books, there are a few notable things to talk about. In today’s episode I discuss some comments made by Payton Wilson stating he has been getting use in subpackages as the dime linebacker. I also talk about the wide receiver room flashing good things at practice, and Nick Herbig getting extra reps with T.J. Watt on vacation and absent from OTAs.

