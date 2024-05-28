Watch: The Depot 180 — May 28 — Episode 420

Episode 420 — May 28, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With week two of OTA practices underway, several players spoke to the media and gave us some interesting insight into their own development, the team’s progress, and other odds and ends. In today’s episode, I discuss Connor Heyward talking about playing fullback, Calvin Austin III talking about evolving or getting left behind, Isaac Seumalo on the center competition between Zach Frazier and Nate Herbig, and Justin Fields clearing the air on kick returns.

