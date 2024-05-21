Watch: The Depot 180 — May 21 — Episode 418

Episode 418 — May 21, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The first day of voluntary OTAs with the whole team started in Pittsburgh today, so there are plenty of topics to discuss. It was the first time hearing from Justin Fields since he was traded to the team, and he had a number of notable things to say. In today’s episode, I discuss Justin Fields’ comments on a number of topics, and Mike Tomlin on Najee Harris’ option, Cameron Heyward’s holdout, and Cole Holcomb’s injury status.

