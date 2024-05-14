Watch: The Depot 180 — April 14 — Episode 416

Episode 415 — May 14, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The 2024 NFL schedule release is happening tomorrow on Wednesday, and we already have some officially announced Week 1 matchups to help narrow down the possible Steelers opponent. In today’s episode, I discuss some intriguing Week 1 matchup possibilities, rumors of a Christmas day game, and the signing of CB Anthony Averett as a veteran tryout player at rookie minicamp last weekend.

