Watch: Kwon Alexander Running, Jumping On Way Back From Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers had some rotten injury luck during the 2023 season, particularly at the inside linebacker and safety positions. They entered the season with a solid three-man rotation at ILB, and by the halfway point of the season they were signing guys off the practice squad to fill in for Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander, both of whom suffered season-ending injuries in back-to-back weeks.

Holcomb is still on the roster with the three-year deal he signed last March and seems to have positive reports about his rehab process as of late. Alexander, who tore his Achilles in Week 10, was on just a one-year deal and is currently a free agent. But by the looks of things, he may not have to wait long to get a deal with an NFL team. He posted a video of himself working out on X, and he doesn’t look to be holding back. He is running, jumping, and putting his Achilles through rigorous exercise.

In the video Alexander can be seen running, making some light cuts, lifting weights with his lower body, and even doing some box jumps. This is a very positive sign for him, as Achilles injuries can be tricky to work back from. A 9-12 month recovery time for most players, Alexander appears to be ahead of schedule. At 29 years old, that is pretty impressive. He has obviously been putting in the necessary rehab work.

Prior to his injury, Kwon Alexander was playing really good football for the Steelers. In nine games and two starts, he made 41 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, and one pass defensed. There were times that he was the best linebacker on the field for the Steelers.

The Steelers have a pretty crowded ILB room right now with Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, and Patrick Queen, so a reunion is likely not in the cards. It is nice to see him back on his feet after a rough injury on a one-year prove it deal in Pittsburgh.