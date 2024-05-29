Watch: How Arthur Smith Can Use Justin Fields In Designed Run Game

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re looking at a staple concept from Arthur Smith’s designed quarterback run game. Should Justin Fields see the field in 2024, this is likely a play call the Pittsburgh Steelers will run. We go through a couple examples from the 2022 and 2023 seasons and the variations and wrinkles Smith adds to the read option.

