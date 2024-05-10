Troy Fautanu Excited To Play Football Again After ‘Theatrics’ Of Pre-Draft Process

The last four months has been a bit a of a whirlwind for Pittsburgh Steelers first-round offensive tackle Troy Fautanu. He traveled all over the country due to the NFL Scouting Combine, pre-draft visits, and then landing with the Steelers in the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 20 overall.

A lot of it was non-football stuff.

But Friday Fautanu hit the field for the first time as a member of the Steelers on Day 1 of rookie minicamp at their South Side facility in Pittsburgh, and he was rather thrilled to get back to football. A little overeager too.

“I was so nervous this morning. Oh my gosh. I was like, I’m very antsy. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this, but the first play out here, I jumped offsides ’cause I’m so ready to go,” Fautanu said to reporters, according to video via Steelers.com. “But man, it’s good to finally play football again. After going through the four months of the pre-draft process and all the theatrics about it, showing up, looking pretty in front of the cameras and stuff — it’s not me.

“It’s not me. I’m ready to play ball.”

That should be music to the ears of Steelers fans everywhere, and especially offensive line coach Pat Meyer and assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams.

Comments like that from Fautanu show a true peek behind the curtain with the Washington product. He plays with a real edge on the field and has a fiery personality between the lines. But off the field, he’s quiet, calm and reserved, so the pomp and circumstance ahead of the draft certainly wasn’t comfortable for him.

Now, it’s all about football moving forward, even if he’s not in pads just yet. That is very comforting for Fautanu, who is expected to step in immediately as a starter for the Steelers, whether that’s at left or right tackle.

On Friday, Fautanu worked exclusively at right tackle for the Steelers.

It’s good he had some nerves, too. It’s the first day at work for him. He should be excited and antsy. His first season will be filled with that, so enjoy it while it happens.