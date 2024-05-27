The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Tackle Plan For 2024, JuJu Smith-Schuster Discussion, Russell Wilson Role & More

Season 14, Episode 137 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Memorial Day Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their plan at the tackle position moving forward in the offseason. We discuss if the team is doing its tackles any favors by getting them work on both sides to start off the offseason practices and Broderick Jones is certainly mentioned.

We look at the path Steelers OT Dan Moore Jr. has taken so far through his first three NFL seasons and what it would take for him to be a late offseason trade candidate like former OG Kevin Dotson was late last summer. Overall, we wonder if rookie OT Troy Fautanu might start the 2024 regular season as a backup and if that happens, how long it might take for him to finally become a starter.

There’s been a lot of rumblings and questions about the possibility of the Steelers reuniting with former WR JuJu Smith-Schuster this summer, so we dive into that topic for a little bit. We go over where Smith-Schuster stands with the New England Patriots and what his overall cash value is. Would Smith-Schuster returning to the Steelers really move the needle at all in the wide receiver room? We have our doubts.

Will Steelers HC Mike Tomlin really attempt to paint some sort of faux summer quarterback competition this offseason much like he did two years ago with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett? We discuss that topic for a little bit later in this show and go over what it would take for Russell Wilson to not be the team’s starter come the start of the 2024 regular season.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 60-minute episode and we end it all by answering a few emails we have received from listeners.

