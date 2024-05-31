Season 14, Episode 139 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I start it off by going over the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers. That includes us discussing the newest tight end signed to the roster as well as the team’s newest addition to the scouting department.

We discuss the perceived usage of the Steelers’ tight ends in 2024 and what kind of seasons that could mean for both Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. We spend a lot of time talking about stat predictions for Washington in 2024 and areas of his game in which he needs to improve.

With the Steelers having completed their second week of OTA practices for 2024, Alex and I go over the biggest takeaways from those sessions to this point. Will the Steelers running backs be used more in the passing game in 2024 and is there a chance they could wind up with two 1,000-yard rushers as well? We address those questions during this show.

There has been more movement when it comes to the wide receiver market this past week, so Alex and I discuss that topic. We go over the latest speculation concerning Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton as part of that. We also talk about what the market price might look like for Steelers WR George Pickens a year from now and if the organization would really consider making him their highest-paid player on the team by the start of the 2025 regular season.

A little bit of kickoff strategy is discussed during this show as it relates to the new rules. We also talk about the latest development when it comes to Steelers rookie OC Zach Frazier as it relates to the contract that he’ll ultimately sign.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 93-minute episode and we end it all by answering a few emails we have received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ OTA Takeaways, Darnell Washington Projections, George Pickens 2025 Market & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2733153398

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 139 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n