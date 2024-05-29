Season 14, Episode 138 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I go all over the place in terms of topics and conversations concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We start by going over the latest news to come out of the second week of OTA practices and that includes recapping a few player quotes. We also discuss the NFL potentially shifting the offseason schedule as soon as 2025.

Steelers QB Justin Fields set the record straight on Tuesday when it comes to him maybe returning a few kickoffs in 2024 so we have a little fun with that topic and the new kickoff rules.

Alex and I then somehow get into a longer conversation about several second-year players on the Steelers’ roster and the expectations of each. That talk centers on OT Broderick Jones, CB Joey Porter Jr., DT Keeanu Benton, TE Darnell Washington, and OLB Nick Herbig, mainly.

There is some updated information on Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton to talk about in this show that revolves around the kind of raise he’s reportedly seeking. June 1 is quickly approaching so we wonder if Sutton might be dealt in the next few weeks. If that happens, we wonder if the Steelers should be considered the favorites to land him.

Alex and I somehow get to talking about the future of Steelers WR George Pickens past the 2024 season. What kind of contract might Pickens be looking for next summer and what are the chances of him becoming the Steelers’ highest-paid player come the start of the 2025 regular season?

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 86-minute episode and we end it all by answering a few emails we have received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ OTA Quotes, Second-Year Player Expectations, Future George Pickens Contract & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1948540530

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 138 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n