Teammates Pushing Keeanu Benton, ‘Letting Him Know That He’s The New Leader Of This Thing’

If the Pittsburgh Steelers know they have to begin preparing for life after Cameron Heyward, he is providing them with a perfect opportunity. His absence from OTAs has put the spotlight on their budding young stud, Keeanu Benton.

The 2023 second-round draft pick is coming off a promising rookie season, and his potential is evident to his teammates. Veteran Montravius Adams in particular is taking it upon himself to nurture Benton’s development. And that’s both as a player and as a presence in the locker room.

“It’s about the reps, but it’s also about helping him find his identity, letting him know that he’s the new leader of this thing,” Adams said during OTAs, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I just want to help groom him into that, and just take the next step”.

As a rookie, Keeanu Benton started 9 of 17 games, playing 484 snaps. He finished his rookie season with 36 tackles, one for loss, with one sack, two batted passes, and two forced fumbles. But he also knows how many plays he left out on the field, and he wants to close that gap this year.

Notably, the Steelers’ defensive line room is full of veterans, even with Heyward currently absent. Adams himself is one, going into his eighth season. You also have Larry Ogunjobi as a starter, who is going into Year 8 for himself as well. The Steelers added another old head in Dean Lowry during free agency earlier this offseason.

Keeanu Benton, in contrast, is a spry, young 22-year-old who embraces comparisons to that of a dancing bear. He never struck me as the leadership type, but it sounds as though he is emerging as that voice. Adams is hoping to continue to pull that out of him as the future leader of the defensive line.

“I feel like he can fit here and be here for a long time, and I just think the next step will be just — it’s good to be a player that can go out there on the field, but sometimes you need somebody to talk to”, he said of Benton. “There’s just areas I would like for him to grow at, and just keep getting better doing what he’s doing”.

Benton, for his part, says that he is just being himself. “Guys gravitate towards me because of who I am”, he pointed out, noting others asking him questions. Rookie Logan Lee in particular has been active in prying his mind. Notably, Dan Moore Jr. has also mentioned rookie Troy Fautanu going to Broderick Jones, another second-year player, with questions.

It seems the Steelers’ 2023 NFL Draft class is in good shape as those players move into their second season. They are continuing to pick things up on the field and are also expanding as leaders. Benton is embracing that aspect of his future, including the opportunity Heyward’s absence at OTAs presents. “Just being able to be a different voice in the locker room, breaking down huddles and stuff like that”, he said, Heyward’s absence “just gives me more opportunities to be heard and pick up my role”.