Steelers Named One Of ‘Most Improved Teams’ By NFL Network Analyst: ‘No-Brainer For This List’

In an offseason that saw a number of players added via free agency, trades and the 2024 NFL Draft, the roster for the Pittsburgh Steelers looks quite a bit different from how it looked following their 31-17 Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Different in a good way, too.

For NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha, the Steelers are one of the most improved teams in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season. In a piece for NFL.com Wednesday morning, Chadiha ranked the Steelers as the fifth-most improved team behind the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

“The Steelers are a no-brainer for a list like this for one obvious reason: They finally have some decent options at quarterback. They’ve been searching for that since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season and it’s cost them,” Chadiha writes regarding the Steelers as one of the most improved teams. “Few teams have been harder to watch on offense lately than the Steelers. They at least have a chance to be more functional with the additions of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson to the roster.

“Both of those quarterbacks are best suited to operate with strong running games and it looks like Pittsburgh has every intention of returning to that identity.”

The upgrades that the Steelers made at the quarterback position certainly have changed the outlook on the team overall.

After going through the last two seasons with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph under center in a Matt Canada-led offensive scheme, the Steelers’ offensive became, well, offensive to watch.

With Arthur Smith now in the fold as the offensive coordinator, bringing plenty of NFL experience and a proven resume, not to mention the additions of Wilson and Fields under center, the Steelers should be better offensively in 2024.

Pittsburgh rebuilt its offensive line this offseason, landing Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier in the 2024 NFL Draft, shoring up the tackle and center positions. They still have a terrific 1-2 punch in the backfield, too, in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, which should help the Steelers pound the rock in the run game under Smith.

If the offense improves, the Steelers should be a really solid team once again, especially coming off a playoff appearance just one season ago when Pittsburgh dealt with significant injuries, especially defensively, and poor play offensively.

“Remember, the Steelers made the playoffs last season despite a collection of issues, primarily on offense,” Chadiha writes. “All these new faces can make another postseason appearance much easier for head coach Mike Tomlin to achieve.”

To the Steelers’ credit, particularly GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl, Pittsburgh aimed to address a number of the deficiencies from last season, building up a strong roster overall ahead of the 2024 season.

Questions still remain regarding the QB position and who the guy will ultimately be under center, not to mention the need at wide receiver and at cornerback. But top to bottom the Steelers’ roster looks pretty strong overall and vastly improved from last season.

We’ll see if that translates into a playoff win or two.