Steelers Waive WR Keilahn Harris With Injury Settlement

The Pittsburgh Steelers have waived wide receiver Keilahn Harris from injured reserve with an injury settlement, according to the NFL’s official Tuesday transaction report.

Harris landed on injured reserve last week with an unknown injury. It’s unclear if he injured himself during the team’s rookie minicamp in early May or at some other time. In a procedural move, he was initially waived/injured, went unclaimed, and reverted to the Steelers’ injured reserve list with a split salary of $470,000.

Injury settlements are payouts based on the projected time it takes for an injured player to recover. They can vary. Based on the quick timing of his release from injured reserve, it could be a three-week settlement but official details won’t be known until the NFLPA updates the Steelers’ salary cap.

Undrafted after a successful career at D-II Oklahoma Baptist, Keilahn Harris signed with the Atlanta Falcons after the 2023 Draft. An undersized wideout, Harris had seven preseason receptions, including six in the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed a Reserve/Futures deal with the team following the Steelers’ playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. He has yet to appear in a regular season game.

Harris will look to get healthy later this summer and potentially land in an NFL training camp. While it’s possible he could return to Pittsburgh, NFL rules stipulate a lengthy wait on top of the settlement timeframe before a player can sign back with the club who waived him.