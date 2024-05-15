Steelers To Travel Fourth-Fewest Miles Among NFL Teams In 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 opponents have been known for a few months now, with the league following a formula and pattern with how they rotate the schedule each season. All that needed to be clarified was the international games, but with the Steelers not playing internationally this year, we now know that they will be traveling the fourth-fewest miles of any team in the NFL in 2024. Bleacher Report’s Julia Stumbaugh released a list of travel mileage by team, and the Steelers will only be traveling 12,047 miles.

This isn’t unusual for the Steelers to have low travel mileage. Where they are geographically situated is conducive to low mileage with the entire AFC North close by. Even last year in 2023, with roads games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, the Steelers only traveled 16,525 miles, which was in the bottom half of the league.

In 2022 they traveled the fewest in the league with just 6,442 miles, and the second-fewest in 2021 with 9,776.

The only teams to travel less than the Steelers in 2024 will be the Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Indianapolis Colts. And this is with the Steelers having an extra away game this year as a part of the rotating 17-game schedule.

Their two longest trips will be to the Denver Broncos (2,640 round-trip miles), which is reportedly taking place in Week 2, and the Las Vegas Raiders (3,840 miles). The next farthest after those two is the Atlanta Falcons, reportedly in Week 1, with 1,042 round-trip air miles. If the reporting holds up on Atlanta and Denver over the first two weeks, a solid chunk of the Steelers’ travel miles will be out of the way right out of the gate.

Steelers fans are already known to travel well and fill opposing stadiums, but with shorter travel distances and easier trips, they could be turning out at an even higher level in 2024.

The Steelers’ 12,047 travel miles is less than half the top six teams in the league, with the Los Angeles Chargers set to travel a whopping 26,803 miles this season. The Chargers will be visiting the Steelers at some point during the season, by the way.